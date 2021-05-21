ETHS graduates ‘an historic class’

The Evanston Public Library sponsored the first of two forums last Thursday night about “The Legacy of School Segregation” in Evanston. Dino Robinson, the Founder and Executive Director of Shorefront Legacy Center, and Mary Barr, author of “Friends Disappear,” were the featured speakers. Evanston youth organizers representing the group Talking Whiteness moderated the forum. Mr. Robinson gave a short history of how Foster School became segregated during the period 1905 through the mid-1930s, and how it was desegregated in 1967. Mary Barr looked at “psychological integration” and traced school segregation back to its roots in segregated neighborhoods.