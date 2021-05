EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A report shows that mental health is the top public health concern in the Chippewa Valley. According to assessments made by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health, drug use and mental health were the top health concerns in each county, respectively. 68% of respondents in Chippewa Co. and 64% in Eau Claire Co. indicated mental health as a major public health concern.