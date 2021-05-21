Test Kitchen Tips for the Best Homemade Grilled Burgers

Learning how to cook ribs on the grill may take a little time and patience, but the process couldn’t be easier! Whether you opt for a charcoal grill or a gas grill, cook these spice-rubbed ribs over indirect heat for a little over an hour before finishing them off over the flames. They’ll be smoky, tender, and charred, and to give them a sticky-sweet flavor, we've basted them with a glaze of BBQ sauce. Feel free to make your own BBQ sauce or use a store-bought sauce to make things even easier. Then, serve them up with your favorite BBQ sides—think coleslaw, potato salad, or corn on the cob—for the ultimate summer cookout menu.