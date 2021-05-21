Test Kitchen Tips for the Best Homemade Grilled Burgers

Michael Symon's resume is impressive and his impact on the food scene significant. He owns several restaurants, has hosted and co-hosted a handful of cooking shows, has won plenty of cooking competitions, and has even written a few books, according to Food Network. Perhaps the secret to all that success, in addition to serious cooking chops, of course, is that no matter how many accomplishments the chef can boast, he remains a refreshingly regular guy. Symon's energy is easy-going, friendly, and relatable, which is why his kitchen tips are so easy to work in our own everyday routines for instant game-changing (and mouthwatering) results.