NASCAR Xfinity Series: DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks for Circuit of the Americas Pit Boss 250 (5/22/21)

Through the first three races at 1.5-mile tracks this year, Hendrick Motorsports has been the team to beat. The four-driver team has combined to lead a whopping 61.9% of the total laps run. Kyle Larson (+600 to win at FanDuel Sportsbook) and William Byron (+1600) are the only drivers to lead more than 75 laps across those races, and Larson alone has been out front 43.9% of the circuits.