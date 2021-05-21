newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

NASCAR Xfinity Series: DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks for Circuit of the Americas Pit Boss 250 (5/22/21)

By Justin Carter
rotoballer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its first visit to COTA in Austin, Texas. We've got qualifying on Saturday morning, so this article is missing a hugely important component of lineup building. Still, we can look at some drivers whose success on road courses puts them in line to have solid showings, though you'll want to make sure you recheck all your lineups after qualifying.

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Justin, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
B.j. Mcleod
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Jeremy Clements
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Nascar Cup#Xfinity#Sixth Circuit#Nascar Xfinity Series#Dfs Lineups#Nascar Xfinity Dfs#The Pitt Boss 250#Nascar Premium Tools#Dfs Lineup Optimizer#Research Station#Nascar Dfs Premium Pass#Dfs Cheat Sheets#Nascar Cup#Fanduel#Pd#Premium Dfs Nascar#Nascar Premium Pass#Premium Nascar#Dfs Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Motorsportsawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: Buschy McBusch 400 NASCAR DFS Picks with Austin Cindric | 5/2

The 2021 NASCAR DFS season is in full swing and this week’s Cup Series race takes us to the Kansas Speedway. We’re bringing you cheat sheets with expert DraftKings NASCAR picks for this weekend’s Buschy McBusch 400 that are based on No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s industry-leading projections and rankings. On DraftKings, Austin Cindric is looking like a top play. Let’s get into the rest of the DraftKings NASCAR picks for Sunday, May 2.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Darlington Race Results: May 8, 2021 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity race results from Darlington Raceway. Today, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366 mile oval is set to host the Steakhouse Elite 200. View the 2021 Darlington Raceway results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Darlington: NASCAR Menu. TV | Entries...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Kaulig Surprises Allmendinger With Darlington Scheme

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Kaulig Racing surprised driver A.J. Allmendinger on Monday morning with a special throwback scheme commemorating his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Allmendinger, who had a 12-year Cup Series tenure, won the Cheez-It 355 at Watkins Glen Int’l in 2014, while driving for JTG Daugherty Racing. He will drive the throwback car in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
Kansas Statejayski.com

NASCAR National Series News & Notes – Kansas Speedway

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Motorsportsmrn.com

NASCAR Live – Jeff Burton and Justin Allgaier

NASCAR Live – Martin Truex Jr, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek - April 14, 2021. NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr., Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry and Camping World Truck Series driver John Hunter Nemechek join Mike Bagley on this week's edition of NASCAR Live. NASCAR Live – Daniel...
Motorsportsmrn.com

MRN Outloud – Matt Crafton

MRN Outloud – Daniel Hemric - April 22, 2021. Stewart Friesen joins Woody Cain to discuss the NASCAR Bristol dirt races and William Byron previews Bristol as well. MRN Outloud – Grant Enfinger – Atlanta - March 18, 2021. Grant Enfinger joins Woody Cain and William Byron previews Atlanta. MRN...
Motorsportsnumberfire.com

NASCAR Betting Guide: Buschy McBusch Race 400

Through the first three races at 1.5-mile tracks this year, Hendrick Motorsports has been the team to beat. The four-driver team has combined to lead a whopping 61.9% of the total laps run. Kyle Larson (+600 to win at FanDuel Sportsbook) and William Byron (+1600) are the only drivers to lead more than 75 laps across those races, and Larson alone has been out front 43.9% of the circuits.
Dover, DEESPN

Cindric romps in NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Dover

DOVER, Del. --  Austin Cindric professed his love for Dover and soon refused to let his Miles the Monster trophy out of his grip. With so many close calls on the concrete, Cindric was sure to savor this checkered flag  and keep his trophy within reach. It's still...
Motorsportsjayski.com

Austin Cindric to run Cup race at Road America

Austin Cindric will compete in the Jockey Made in America NASCAR Cup race at Road America on July 4. Sponsorship will be provided by Pirtek. So far this season Cindric has competed in the Daytona 500 as well as at Atlanta, Richmond and Kansas. His race schedule for this season...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Partners with Pit Boss® Grills

Kaulig Racing is proud to announce that it has partnered with Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, for the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, the Pit Boss® 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. “We are blessed to partner with A.J....
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Darlington

Stage 1: 1st (Fifth Stage Win of 2021) Driver Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+39) Misfortune struck Austin Cindric late in the Steakhouse Elite 200 Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, leaving the driver of the No. 22 CarShop Ford Mustang with a 29th-place finish. Cindric continues to lead the driver point standings, 39 markers ahead of second place.
Motorsportscaswellmessenger.com

Weekend Preview: Circuit of The Americas Circuit of The Americas sets the stage for the NASCAR Cup Series

Circuit of The Americas sets the stage for the NASCAR Cup Series. A large part of the intrigue to an exciting and revamped 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule was the addition of new races – specifically new road course races like Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) – a place that traditionally has hosted Formula 1 Grand Prix events will for the first time, welcome NASCAR this weekend.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Austin Cindric Pulling Double Duty at COTA

Austin Cindric will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Serie start of the season at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday (May 22). Cindric, who has a road racing background and won four times on road courses in the Xfinity Series will pilot the No. 33 Team Penske Ford, sponsored by Pirtek.