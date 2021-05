May 9—DETROIT — AJ Hinch has been searching and searching, trying to find some kind of spark for the Tigers offense. For one game at least, he found it. Robbie Grossman and Harold Castro, hitting 1-2 in the batting order, combined to get on base eight times Saturday and they kick-started a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh that sent the Detroit Tigers to a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.