Prince Harry has said that he first realised he needed therapy after his wife, Meghan Markle, suggested it during an argument.The Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his mental health in his new docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, which was released on Apple TV Plus on Friday.In the first episode, he revealed his feelings about his mother, Princess Diana’s sudden death when he was 12 years old and explained he had “suppressed” his emotions for years.But it was in his late 20s, when “everything became really hectic for me” and Harry experienced burnout that the “lid came off”.Harry, now 36, said...