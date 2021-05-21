newsbreak-logo
Acclaimed Apple Arcade Game Grindstone Is Now On PC

By Alex Newhouse
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Apple Arcade launched in September 2019 with a suite of games, many players praised Grindstone in particular. This week the cartoony puzzle game finally launched released on PC. Grindstone is, for now, an Epic Games Store exclusive. While it'll normally cost $20, it's currently on a launch discount and...

www.gamespot.com
