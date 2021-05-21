Forest product prices show continued strength, industry analysts report

Mexican Feeder Cattle Imports Continue To Show Strength. In February 2017, U.S. live cattle imports increased by 27 percent from the previous month to 168,473 head, 11 percent up from the same period a year ago. More than 85 percent of the feeder cattle imported from Mexico were in the 400- to 700-pound weight range, while almost all of the feeder cattle imported from Canada were over 700 pounds. For most of 2016, there was not a large difference between the number of cattle imported from Mexico and Canada but since November 2016, live cattle imports from Mexico have been significantly higher than imports from Canada. January and February imports from Mexico were above the 5-year average, while imports from Canada were below it. The strength of the U.S. Dollar relative to the Mexican Peso and a rebuilding of the Mexican herd are likely contributing factors to this uptick in imports from Mexico.