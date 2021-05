At the turn of the millennium, Liz Crokin was a University of Iowa journalism and political science student, a college Republican eager to meet the likes of George W. Bush and John McCain. In 2021, she’s one of QAnon’s most unrelenting advocates, undaunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump’s election loss and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Little Village took a look at the 20 years in between, including what draws people like Crokin and her followers to conspiracy theories and why her messages, masked in Christian righteousness and anti-child abuse activism, are so effective—and dangerous.