Kike Hernandez (2B/SS/OF, BOS) - Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

By Andrew Ericksen
rotoballer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANALYSIS: Boston Red Sox infielder/outfielder Kike Hernandez returned from the injured list this past week and was reinserted right back into the top of the team's lineup right away. He led off each of his first three games back upon his return and went on to record six hits including a double and a home run while scoring three runs.

www.rotoballer.com
#Injured List#Base Hits#Batting Average#The League#2b Ss Of#Bos#The Red Sox#12 Team Leagues#Leagues Analysis#Baller Move#Home Run#Double Digit Walk Rates
