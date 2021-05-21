Tulsa County deputy takes ‘extended car warranty’ scammers for a ride

Frustrated with repeated cold calls from scammers trying to get him to buy an extended warranty for his car, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Green decided to waste a phone scammer’s time and see how long they would remain on the line before they realized they were trying to scam a law enforcement officer.

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputy strung along phone scammers trying to sell him an extended car warranty for his patrol vehicle.

Deputy Justin Green was caught on camera by his coworkers playing along with scammers who said they could offer him “the platinum plan” for his 2013 Chevy Tahoe that he uses for his patrol vehicle.

“They were offering me everything from a towing package to even a hotel room for three to four days if my car were to break down, and I was out of town,” Green said.

Green said it was easy to see those on the other end of the call didn’t know anything about him because they said the warranty for his car was about to expire, and then they asked him what kind of car he had.

The conversation dragged on, and just before they asked for money, the call ended when they offered to do something Green said his boss, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, wouldn’t approve of; replacing a radio.

The callers did not understand that Green’s vehicle did not have a radio for music in it but radio to stay in contact with dispatch.

At one point, Green even asked if the warranty they were trying to sell him covered his “red and blue lights”, and the scammers, without realizing he was talking about red and blue emergency lights, told him yes.

“I wonder if they were even in this country because the first person I spoke with clearly didn’t speak English as his first language,” he said.

“After I agreed to talk to them about a warranty, then they transferred me to someone who sounded like they spoke English.”

Green said while stringing along the scammers was good fun, sadly, multiple victims reach out to the sheriff’s office all the time to say they bought into an extended warranty plan over the phone and later when they needed to use it, discovered they had been conned.

“We always advise people not to give money to anyone who just cold calls you,” he said.

“You should only be exchanging money with people who you solicited their services from on your own, and you have verified that they are real.”