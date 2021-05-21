newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa County deputy takes ‘extended car warranty’ scammers for a ride

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PF7z_0a7KBNUn00
  • Frustrated with repeated cold calls from scammers trying to get him to buy an extended warranty for his car, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Green decided to waste a phone scammer’s time and see how long they would remain on the line before they realized they were trying to scam a law enforcement officer.
  • The phone scammers didn’t realize they were speaking with a Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputy, even as he was explaining the features of the car they claim they wanted to offer coverage for.
  • Despite all of the fun that was had, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people not to give money to people who are contacting you randomly trying to sell you something.

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputy strung along phone scammers trying to sell him an extended car warranty for his patrol vehicle.

Deputy Justin Green was caught on camera by his coworkers playing along with scammers who said they could offer him “the platinum plan” for his 2013 Chevy Tahoe that he uses for his patrol vehicle.

“They were offering me everything from a towing package to even a hotel room for three to four days if my car were to break down, and I was out of town,” Green said.

Green said it was easy to see those on the other end of the call didn’t know anything about him because they said the warranty for his car was about to expire, and then they asked him what kind of car he had.

The conversation dragged on, and just before they asked for money, the call ended when they offered to do something Green said his boss, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, wouldn’t approve of; replacing a radio.

The callers did not understand that Green’s vehicle did not have a radio for music in it but radio to stay in contact with dispatch.

At one point, Green even asked if the warranty they were trying to sell him covered his “red and blue lights”, and the scammers, without realizing he was talking about red and blue emergency lights, told him yes.

“I wonder if they were even in this country because the first person I spoke with clearly didn’t speak English as his first language,” he said.

“After I agreed to talk to them about a warranty, then they transferred me to someone who sounded like they spoke English.”

Green said while stringing along the scammers was good fun, sadly, multiple victims reach out to the sheriff’s office all the time to say they bought into an extended warranty plan over the phone and later when they needed to use it, discovered they had been conned.

“We always advise people not to give money to anyone who just cold calls you,” he said.

“You should only be exchanging money with people who you solicited their services from on your own, and you have verified that they are real.”

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
29K+
Followers
50K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extended Warranty#Sheriff S Office#Okla#Phone Scammers#Officer#Multiple Victims#Money#Camera#Deputy Justin Green#Law Enforcement#Line#Fun#Time#Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AnimalsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Family’s pet Rottweilers fatally maul 10-month-old daughter

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — A 10-month-old girl was fatally mauled by her family’s pet Rottweilers, investigators said. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the father, who is a law enforcement officer, briefly left the child unattended around 8 p.m. while he moved a sprinkler in the backyard, WTVD reported. Moments later...
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter resigns due to “personal matters”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Mike Hunter today announced he will be stepping down as Oklahoma’s attorney general, effective June 1st. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents, and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Man Wanted For Questioning Related To Double Murder Turns Himself In

UPDATE (7:52 p.m., May 16, 2021): Authorities told News on 6 that Denim Lee Blount has turned himself into the U.S. Marshals. Blount was wanted for questioning in connection with a Broken Arrow double murder. Below is the original story. ---------------------------------------- The U.S. Marshals are asking for any information on...
Tulsa County, OKKTUL

Broken Arrow double homicide suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man believed to have been connected to Thursday's double homicide in Broken Arrow. Broken Arrow police said Denim Lee Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second-degree rape, as well as a federal warrant for shooting with intent to kill for a recent attempted carjacking.
Broken Arrow, OKTulsa World

Man sought for questioning in Broken Arrow double homicide

Authorities are seeking an 18-year-old man for questioning in a Broken Arrow double homicide. U.S. Marshals are needing help locating wanted fugitive Denim Lee Blount, 18, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced Sunday on its Facebook page. Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second-degree rape, and also...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Shore News Network

U.S. Marshals seeking fugitive rape suspect in Tulsa area

TULSA, OK – The US Marshal Service are seeking help in locating wanted fugitive Denim Lee Blount. Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second degree rape. Blount also has a federal warrant for shooting with intent to kill on an attempted car jacking he was involved in recently. Blount is also wanted for questioning in the double homicide in Broken Arrow.Blount is a 18 year old Native American male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Tulsa County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Portion of W3900 Road Closed for Bridge Repairs

West 3900 Road between North 4020 and North 4030 Road will be closed during the daytime hours for bridge repairs starting on Monday, May 17th. District Three Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. He apologizes for any conveniences this may cause people in the southeastern corner of the County.
Broken Arrow, OKNews On 6

Broken Arrow Police: Man Arrested, Attempts To Escape Jail

Broken Arrow Police arrested a man who they said drove a stolen vehicle with a suspended license and drugs in his pocket and then tried to escape jail after he was arrested. Broken Arrow officers arrested Jacob Castillo and transported him to the Tulsa County jail, where they said he spat on an officer while on the booking floor.
Oklahoma Stateroute66news.com

Discover Oklahoma features Route 66 Neon Sign Park in Tulsa

The Discover Oklahoma channel, which is part of the state’s tourism department, recently produced a segment about Route 66 Neon Sign Park in Tulsa. The signs and park were officially dedicated in September. The park is on Southwest Boulevard (aka Route 66) near West 17th Street in southwest Tulsa. The...
Tulsa County, OKTulsa World

Watch now: 'Not worth the risk': Authorities, advocates plead for drivers to plan ahead before drinking

In the voices of all those who spoke out on Thursday, there was urgency, frustration, and maybe even a bit of despair. “I don’t know what it’s going to take to get your attention," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler began, holding a single child's shoe at the podium. "If you’re somebody that thinks that it’s OK to drink and drive, we’ve tried a lot of different things over time to get the message to you.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Husband, wife dead in east Tulsa murder-suicide

A husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide in east Tulsa on Wednesday. David Wayne Wilson, 53, shot and killed his wife, Kathy Wilson, also 53, about 10:30 p.m. in their home near 31st Street and Garnett Road, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. The two had been...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Tulsa Police Lt. Sean Larkin to retire after nearly 25-year career

A Tulsa Police Department lieutenant and former star of the reality television show "LivePD" confirmed that he is retiring from the agency after a nearly 25-year career. Lt. Sean Larkin said his retirement takes effect "very soon" and that he has weighed when to retire at multiple points since reaching the benchmark of 20 years of service in 2017. He said he was at a point in his life and career where he believed retirement was appropriate.
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

COVID Update: Tulsa County Surpasses 2,000 Deaths From The Illness

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 450,543 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. The 1,277 new cases reported over the past week were down 21% from the number reported the week before. Tulsa County data is now being updated on a weekly basis, with numbers reflecting...
Tulsa County, OKKTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K9 deputy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new K9 deputy. K9 Deputy Missy is part of TCSO's Tactical Tracking Unit. She got her badge from the sheriff on Friday, May 7. Missy and her handler also just received their national certification in tracking.