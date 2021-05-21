Officials: Memphis police officer relieved of duty after stealing car tag at crash scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A veteran Memphis police officer is off the job pending the results of an open investigation.

According to MPD, Officer Courtney Cunningham received a misdemeanor citation in Bartlett.

Court records show a license plate reader spotted stolen Tenn. tags on a silver Honda.

When officers stopped the car, Cunningham told them that he found the tags on an I-40 crash scene while on duty.

Court records add that Cunningham put the tags on the Honda knowing that it didn’t belong to him.

The tags were valued at $120.

Cunningham has been an MPD officer since 2002.

Cunningham is the second officer to be relieved of duty this week.

Thursday, MPD announced an officer who moonlights as a Lyft driver was arrested and charged with the rape and kidnap of a 17-year-old girl.

Travis Pride was identified as the driver of the Lyft car.

Pride is still behind bars. His next court date is set for Monday.

