Old news: Kim Colbert once again broke her own school record in the 300-meter hurdles. New news: she's going to state because of it. The Sheldon High School sophomore qualified for the MSHSAA Class 1 track and field state championship this weekend in Jefferson City with a second-place time of 50.50 seconds in her specialty event (for which she set and re-set a new school-best mark repeatedly this season) at the Class 1 Sectional 5 meet Saturday in Sarcoxie.