Norfolk man who escaped murder charges twice found guilty of causing woman’s overdose death

Over the past decade, Daniel Carrington has been accused of causing the deaths of three people.

The first time was 2012, when the then-18-year-old was charged in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man. Four years later, Carrington and a co-defendant were charged with shooting and killing a 27-year-old man.

Both happened in Norfolk. And both times, city prosecutors later dropped the murder charges due to a lack of evidence. Carrington also escaped convictions for malicious wounding and attempted robbery in 2011 when a judge acquitted him at the end of a bench trial.

But on Friday, a federal jury found Carrington guilty of all five charges he faced during a weeklong trial in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. Jurors deliberated about 11 hours over two days.

The most serious count — distribution of fentanyl resulting in death — involved the fatal overdose of 30-year-old Dana Joyner. That conviction alone could get Carrington, now 27, up to life in prison, and requires that he be sentenced to at least 20 years.

The remaining guilty counts were for distributing and conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

According to prosecutors, Carrington had been dealing drugs in Hampton Roads for several years, and was a regular supplier for Joyner.

In December 2019, Joyner moved into her mother’s home in Chesapeake to try to get clean. But on Dec. 27, the day Joyner died, she contacted a cell phone number prosecutors argued was known to be used by Carrington for drug deals.

Joyner’s last contact with that number was at 12:32 p.m. that day. A minute later, surveillance cameras at her mother’s house show a black Chevrolet Malibu driving up, Joyner walking over to the car and then walking back into the house after a brief exchange with the driver.

She was found dead in her room several hours later by her mother and brother. A medical examiner said the amount of fentanyl in her system was five times the lethal amount.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Butler and Joseph DePadilla presented multiple witnesses who said Carrington regularly delivered drugs in a black Chevrolet Malibu and had a car of that make and model registered in his name.

A former client of Carrington’s testified that the day after Joyner died, Carrington told him he was surprised by her death. Carrington said the amount she got was “just a dime,” or about one-tenth of a gram. Prosecutors showed Carrington continued to deal drugs after learning of her death, presenting evidence of him selling to undercover investigators on two occasions afterward.

Defense attorney Diane Toscano argued there was no evidence proving her client delivered the drugs to Joyner. The driver and the license plate on the vehicle couldn’t be identified on the surveillance video, and the cell phone used in the deal was not registered in Carrington’s name, she said.

