Savannah, GA

Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 5-21-2021

By Dave Turley
wtoc.com
 6 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure is centered over the mid atlantic states. The high will slowly drift over our area this week and begin to strengthen. This will bring us mostly dry and warm conditions. Moisture will work in from the Atlantic Ocean but the high pressure should suppress any rain chances. Our temps will be seasonable through Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Temps begin to warm this weekend and we’ll see lots of 90s next week. Next rain chance returns Wednesday.

Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Monday | Pleasant May weather lingers a bit longer!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool, calm and mostly clear morning and will remain so through the duration of the morning commute with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-50s in most communities. Beaches should remain in the upper 50s, or so. Sunshine will be plentiful today!
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Warmer weather is on the horizon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly sunny and dry weather sticks with us to close out the weekend!. After temperatures topped out near 80 degrees, we’ll be in the 70s most of the evening along with a southeasterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures fall into the 60s after sunset, some of us could even get away with opening the windows tonight!
Savannah, GAsouthmag.com

Brews for a Cause May 2021

While other parts of the country are still in quarantine, Savannah, Georgia was back to the business of doing what we do best… celebrating!. On Thursday, May 14th, South magazine and Southern Eagle Distributing celebrated their 14th Brews for a Cause. Many of the cities most prominent were in attendance to raise money for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma society and to continue the celebration of the newly designed spring issue of South magazine.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to drop into the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia this afternoon into the early evening. At the same time south winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.
Chatham County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Chatham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Coastal Chatham; Inland Chatham FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to drop into the 20 to 25 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and into Chatham County of Georgia this afternoon into the early evening. Prior to the development of the sea breeze, mainly west winds will become gusty, peaking around 20 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the somewhat elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and Chatham County, Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Ace Basin and the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, as well as communities in and near Charleston, Summerville, Walterboro, Beaufort and Savannah.