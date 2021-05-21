newsbreak-logo
Cuyahoga Falls City School District superintendent takes medical leave of absence

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUYAHOGA FALLS — The city school district's leader is on a medical leave of absence and the administrative team is working together to run the district. "Recently, Dr. Todd Nichols, Cuyahoga Falls City School District superintendent, elected to take a medical leave of absence for an indefinite period of time," stated Karen Schofield, Board of Education president, in a message posted to the district website Thursday. "As with all school district employees, our policies necessitate respect for Dr. Nichols’ privacy at this time."

Cuyahoga Falls, OHAkron Leader Publications

Council fills Planning Commission seat

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Last year during the November General Elections, Cuyahoga Falls voters authorized increasing public participation on the Planning Commission, increasing the number of seats to seven. Cuyahoga Falls City Council followed up on this at the May 10 Council meeting, approving the mayor’s appointment of Alicia Harris as the commission’s newest member.
Cuyahoga Falls, OHmytownneo.com

Falls schools recognized for student meal program

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District (CFCSD) received recognition for the 2020-21 Breakfast & Beyond from the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge. The CFCSD is recognized for their innovative and collaborative approach to maximize participation in meal programs, ensuring all students have access to school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When...
Summit County, OHCanton Repository

Green City Council approves emergency HVAC repairs at Fire Station 2

KEY ACTION: Approved a $17,302 contract with Gardiner Service Co. to install two new heating and air conditioning systems at Fire Station 2. DISCUSSION: Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt explained that two of the three HVAC systems at the fire station have failed, leading to having no heat or air conditioning in the portions of the building occupied by fire department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office personnel. The legislation stated that “given that the age and condition of the HVAC units makes it cost prohibitive to make repairs to the failed units.” The replacement cost is being paid out of the general fund.
Peninsula, OHAkron Leader Publications

Council learns about Akron-Peninsula road fix

PENINSULA — Peninsula Village Council heard at its May 10 meeting about a successful grant application to fund repairing Akron-Peninsula Road. The portion of the road between Truxell Road and the entrance to the former Brandywine Golf Course has been closed since November due to a slope failure caused by erosion, which could result in asphalt pavement sliding into the Cuyahoga River, according to village officials.
New Franklin, OHcityofgreen.org

South Summit Council of Government Begins Operation

South Summit Council of Government Begins Operation Today. Summit County, Ohio, May 7, 2021- The South Summit Council of Governments (SSCOG), formed from an agreement between the cities of Green and New Franklin to oversee a combined Dispatch Center, officially begins service today, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Staffed by 13...
Summit County, OHmytownneo.com

Northfield Center seeks to abate nuisances at residence

NORTHFIELD CENTER – The township is enlisting the help of the Summit County prosecutor’s office to get zoning violations resolved at a residence at Pleasantview and Skylane drives. A resolution was adopted at the trustees’ May 3 meeting to get the prosecutor’s office involved in an attempt to abate several...
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

No Summit County resident seeks 11th congressional district seat after former state rep from Bath bows out

Summit County will have to wait at least two more years for a local resident to represent the county in Congress. With former state Rep. Bryan Flannery dropping out of the special election for the 11th congressional district, the packed field of 10 Democrats and two Republicans are now all from Cuyahoga County. Three other Democrats filed candidate petitions late Wednesday. Their signatures have yet to be validated.