METALLICA Appears To Be Teasing 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of 'Black Album'
METALLICA is apparently teasing a deluxe version of the band's self-titled album. Earlier today, METALLICA shared a video of the band performing the song "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. It was accompanied by the caption "'And the road becomes my bride…' — San Diego 1992" along with the hashtags "#fbf", "#BlackAlbum2021" and "#ComingThisFall". The Facebook and Instagram posts have since been edited to remove the "#ComingThisFall" hashtag, but the hashtag can still be found in the Facebook post's edit history.www.blabbermouth.net