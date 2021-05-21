METALLICA Appears To Be Teasing 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of 'Black Album'

Los Angeles, CA (May 18, 2021)—Craft Recordings announces the deluxe reissue of Madeleine Peyroux‘s best-selling 2004 album, Careless Love. Set for release on August 27th and available for pre-order today, the collection includes the acclaimed, original album, plus a previously unreleased live set, captured in its entirety in 2005 at Spain‘s Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz. Careless Love will be available digitally, as a 2-CD set, and on 180-gram vinyl as a 3-LP set, housed in a triple gatefold jacket. Both physical editions include recently-unearthed photos, captured during Careless Love‘s original release, plus new liner notes from the GRAMMY® Award-winning journalist Ashley Kahn, who recently spoke to Peyroux about the making of the album and her triumphant performance in Spain. In addition to the widely available standard 3-LP edition, a limited pressing on translucent vinyl with black and gold marble will be available exclusively via the official Madeleine Peyroux or Craft Recordings webstores (1,000 available worldwide). Fans can get a first listen now with the instant grat. single, “Don’t Wait Too Long (live)” (stream/download here).