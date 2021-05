Speak with Azar after the Irish Outpost has been established, and you’ll be able to sail to Ireland. Unlike your trips to Vinland, you’ll bring along all the money, gear, resources, etc. you already own. When you arrive at Dublin, you’ll reunite with Bárid. For the next few minutes, just keep following him as he walks around the town. He’ll introduce you to the craftsman who gives you a light bow and asks you to test it. You’ll be timed, but it doesn’t matter whether you pass or fail. After testing the biw, continue following Bárid until you reach the King’s Hall.