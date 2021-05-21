newsbreak-logo
Warren County, MS

Culkin Water District lifts boil-water notice

By Anna Guizerix
Vicksburg Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boil-water notice for Culkin Water District has been lifted. The notice, issued on Wednesday, May 19, affected those on: Old Mount Alban Road, Dove Road, Bucks Drive, Ironwood Drive, Smallwood Road, Heartwood Drive, Cockrell Road, Rancho Road, Belize Court, Pear Orchard Drive, Rebecca Evans Road, Anderson Road, Business Park Drive, Fernwood Drive, Deer Ridge Road, Carraway Drive, Ashwood Drive, Elton Drive, Cooper Drive, Braddy Drive, all of Highway 27 and the 100-2000 block of Highway 80.

