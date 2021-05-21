newsbreak-logo
DNR expands capacity for outdoor events at state parks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

State Department of Natural Resources announced Friday they will allow larger groups to participate in outdoor events at state parks as COVID-19 cases continue to wane.

Volunteer and special event groups can now be as large as 350 people. Hikes, naturalist activities and education programs can now be as large as 350 people.

Outdoor campsites, shelters and amphitheaters will increase to maximum capacity or 350 people, whichever is less.

The new limits are effective immediately, department officials said.

All other DNR facilities, including nature centers and indoor group camps remain closed to the public.

