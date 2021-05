Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s (R.) announcement last week that his state would use a lottery to persuade more people to get vaccinated breaks new ground in the struggle to reach the vaccine hesitant. Starting May 26, five people will take home $1 million over five consecutive weeks; anyone with at least one shot will be eligible. What’s more, five vaccinated Ohioans under the age of 18 will get a four-year college scholarship, doled out in a parallel drawing.