The TikTok Eyeliner Trend You Should Try For A Summery Look

If there's one thing that's gotten you through the pandemic, it's Tiktok. More specifically, the dances. With stay-at-home mandates and more time on your hands, trying out new dances has been a great way to pass the time. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced dancer, there's a fun routine for everyone to try, and you don't even have to worry about getting it wrong. Each dance has multiple versions, and there's plenty of room to put your own spin on it. Since there are new dances being made daily, it can be a challenge choosing one that'll best complement your personality. Selecting the TikTok dance you should try, based on your zodiac sign, however, makes things much easier.