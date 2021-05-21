The TikTok Eyeliner Trend You Should Try For A Summery Look
Craving a little color in your summer makeup? If you want to make your eyes pop this season, pastel eyeliner may be your new go-to. The TikTok makeup trend has been making rounds since 2020, as pastel enthusiasts have used it to add flair to a classic, natural look (via Cosmopolitan). Since the shades are unique but a little more subtle than neon eyeliners — another TikTok trend — they have become more popular in mainstream makeup. Plus, Beauty Bay reports that those who have tried it out love being able to match the pastel colors with a wide range of outfits.www.thelist.com