‘Redemption’ #4 review

By Ronnie Gorham
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Writer Christa Faust and artist Mike Deodato Jr. get readers pumped for the showdown of all showdowns in Redemption #4. The story builds up an insanely good amount of tension as we move towards the fifth and final issue. Here we watch as protagonist Rose Obregon makes one last-ditch effort to convince the legendary gunslinger Cat “The Butcher” Tanner to return to the town of Redemption with her and rescue her mother. But if The Butcher goes back she won’t just be facing her ex-lover Inez, but the sins of her past as well.

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

