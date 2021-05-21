‘Redemption’ #4 review

In the last issue of Nightwing, we met Heartless and got to experience firsthand how he lives up to his name as he took the life of a man who Dick Grayson just helped by renting him and his son a room. This act of kindness repays Dick by making him the top suspect for murder as the police seek him out. It looks like they followed the money, as that is part of Tom Taylor’s opening drama for this issue, which even reminded me of Law and Order. How does Dick get out of this situation so he can do his job as Nightwing?