Jefferson, NJ

Community Concert & Jazz Band opens Jefferson 2021 Gazebo Concert Series

hopatconglakeregionalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson Township Community Concert Band and Jazz Band will open the 2021 free summer concert series on Friday evening, June 25. The talented members of the Community Band will present a wonderful repertoire of popular favorites including the classics, Broadway musicals, standard marches, and patriotic salutes performed by talented local musicians under the direction of Peter Tummillo, Jr. Also performing will be the energizing jazz band ensemble also directed by Tummillo.

Jefferson, NJ
