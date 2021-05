As the end of the school year approaches, freshmen, sophomores, and juniors alike come face-to-face with a summer break full of reading. Freshmen and sophomores are reminded to choose one book out of this list and fill out a google form sent to their emails in order to receive it for free. Sophomores soon to take AP English Language (also known as Great American Writers) may choose one book AND the required book (“Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell) and receive both for free.