NFL

Raiders’ 3 preseason games finalized

By Vincent Bonsignore
reviewjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders’ first preseason game will be at home against the Seattle Seahawks at 6 p.m. Aug. 14, the club announced Friday. Provided everything remains on track with COVID-19 and the full reopening of Las Vegas, It will be the first time the Raiders will play a game in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium.

