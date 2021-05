Walt Disney World will be hosting a vaccination event for friends and family of Cast Members on May 22 and May 23. Cast Members have been able to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Walt Disney World Health Services facility for over a month now. On May 22 and 23, Cast Members may bring up to 5 family and friends to receive their vaccination. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, and Pfizer will be available for those aged 12 and up. Walk-ups are welcome. Each adult getting their vaccine will need to bring an ID, and the Cast Member will need to bring their company ID.