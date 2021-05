DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Highway 109 in Davidson County near Main Street in Denton is closed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. Highway Patrol said it happened shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers said a tractor-trailer hauling lumber was traveling north on the highway when a car failed to yield and drove into the path of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer lost its load of lumber, spreading debris across the roadway.