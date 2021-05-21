Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I applaud the effort to shed light on the complex ways the pandemic has affected students (“College and COVID,” April 11). I also like the varying perspectives. However, it seems that every vignette ended with a similar, upbeat paragraph, looking for the positives in the experience. Yes, practicing gratitude has helped many get through each difficult day of the past year (plus), but I found a lack of depth in this series. What about the long-term mental health issues of these young adults? What about the students who never get back on track with their education? The distrust of authority and the increased use of substances? Is it worth it to pay full tuition for half the promised experience? Colleges need to do better, and they need to do it quickly.