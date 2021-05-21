newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Checking In With Black Bookstores Nearly A Year After 2020's Book Boom On Racism

By Ari Shapiro
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago

During last summer's protests for racial justice, throngs of people filled the streets and bookstores. Titles about white privilege and anti-racism were in such high demand, some were on back order for months. Sales at Black-owned bookstores surged. And so a year after George Floyd's death, we've called up three Black bookstore owners to talk about whether people have stayed engaged. VaLinda Miller owns Turning Page Bookshop in Goose Creek, S.C., La'Nae Robinson's store in Kansas City, Mo., is called Bliss Books & Wine and Derrick Young is co-owner of MahoganyBooks here in Washington, D.C. Good to have all three of you here.

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Grey
Person
George Floyd
Person
Dorothy West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Book Clubs#Book Sales#Bookstore#White Privilege#Racial Injustice#History Books#White Racism#Classic Authors#Racial Justice#Bliss Books Wine#Npr#Black Owned Bookstores#Buy Books#Author Events#Finance Books#Leadership Books#Yup#Protests#Medical Apartheid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Country
Brazil
Related
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Juneteenth: When Black history pierces Texas's myths

- - - Annette Gordon-Reed grew up in the East Texas town of Conroe, about 50 miles north of Houston. The first Black student to be integrated into the public schools, she was also immersed in the area's vibrant Black community of educators and civic leaders. Still, segregation persisted. Through the lens of childhood, she recalls separate waiting rooms in clinics, designated seating in the balcony of theaters and disparate treatment at the local drugstore. She remembers the death threats directed at her family and the occasional racist outburst from a classmate.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

PW Bookstore of the Year Finalist: Eso Won Books

Eso Won has long been one of the country’s preeminent Black-owned bookstores and, of course, was indispensable this past year,” noted Ellen Adler, publisher of the New Press, in her nominating letter. “But that’s nothing new: it has long been indispensable—as those who are lucky enough to count it as their local bookstore or who have made the pilgrimage and had a visit well know.”
Violent CrimesPosted by
WFAE

10 Questions About Empathy In America, A Year After George Floyd's Death

I can't breathe." "I'm scared." For many people, hearing someone say those words would prompt a scramble to help. But not all. It depends on who's listening. A year ago Tuesday, the world watched as George Floyd's life was taken from him in an agonizing 9 1/2-minute video — a murder a police officer was convicted of committing. This month, we saw long-suppressed footage of troopers stunning and punching Ronald Greene as he apologized for leading them on a high-speed chase. He too died.
MinoritiesVoice of America

Pain Still Fresh for Black Americans One Year after Floyd’s Death

One year ago, the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota led to Floyd’s death and brought new attention to police methods in America. One of the officers involved in the arrest, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of murder after a trial in April. A 17-year-old girl was among those who recorded video of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.
Minoritiesillinois.edu

Black Lives Matter: One Year After George Floyd’s Murder

On May 25, 2020, a white Minneapolis police officer murdered a black man, George Floyd, by placing his kneed on his neck. The killing was recorded on cell phone video. Since then, millions of people worldwide participated in protests demanding justice for Floyd and other people of color who have died at the hands of police. His death sparked a year of unprecedented protests and conversations about deep seeded racism.
Minoritiescbslocal.com

Nori's Black Book

Ashley Williams is with Natalie Franklin who had a chance to meet the Kardashians from featuring North West in her social media. Check out her story!
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City magazine features interview with Breonna Taylor's mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the anniversary of George Floyd's death, another prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement will be featured in a Kansas City publication. All Black Everything magazine got an interview with Breonna Taylor's mother. In the latest issue of the magazine and gracing the cover is Taylor, who was killed by police in her home last year.
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

Black residents in Enid look back a year after George Floyd’s death

A year after George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota, Black residents in Enid gave mixed reviews when asked whether any “true change” has occurred regarding police treatment of Blacks. Enid resident Milton Mitchell said people didn’t talk about race at all when he was a...
Inglewood, CAspectrumnews1.com

A new Black-owned Bookstore for Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — On a recent weekday afternoon, 28-year-old Asha Grant was browsing the paint selection at Home Depot. She pulled out her phone to look at a Pinterest board, “I love these warm feminine colors,” she said, looking through images she had bookmarked. Grant ended up picking a burnt...
MinoritiesNPR

Black Police Officers Reflect On George Floyd Murder, Derek Chauvin Trial

We're going to hear now from three people who we first spoke to almost a year ago. They're three generations of Black police officers. Last June they told us about why they became police officers and what the debate over police brutality looks like from inside the force. Back then, I asked whether they thought the global protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others could lead to real change.
MinoritiesTimes and Democrat

COMMENTARY: Employer racism near you

You may have heard recently about the CIA training video in which an employee demands the space to “intoxicate people with my effort, my brilliance.” She insists that you know she’s an intersectional, cisgendered millennial-of-color with anxiety issues – but that she does not check boxes. Good news for our...
Utah StatePublishers Weekly

CALIBA's Crosby Leaving for Utah Bookstore

Calvin Crosby, executive director of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance, has purchased Betsy Burton's majority share of The King's English Bookshop in Salt Lake City. He will be leaving CALIBA, and relocating to Utah to work at the store. Burton is retiring this summer after 44 years running the store. Crosby assume his ownership role July 1.
MinoritiesPosted by
WFAE

Racism Derails Black Men's Health, Even As Education Levels Rise

More education typically leads to better health, yet Black men in the U.S. are not getting the same benefit as other groups, research suggests. The reasons for the gap are vexing, experts say, but may provide an important window into unique challenges Black men face as they try to gain not only good health but also equal footing in the U.S.