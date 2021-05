Darwin is the ancestral home of the Larrakia people. It is also here that House of Darwin, a 100% First Nations-owned clothing company that raises funds for social programs in Indigenous communities of the Northern Territory, was born. One look at the range, and you can tell this brand has something unique that just can’t be mimicked. We think it’s largely due to the diverse cultures and references that make up the beautiful lands of Northern Territory that it is inspired from, but it’s also probably got to do with the legend behind the brand too.