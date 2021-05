ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A driver is dead following a crash last night on I-91, and investigators are asking for the public's help. State Police said a vehicle was driving on I-91 north, just north of exit 23 in an unknown lane around 5:40 p.m. The driver for some reason then left the highway, drove onto the grass median, and struck the concrete bridge support. The vehicle then came to a stop on top of the medal beam guide rail.