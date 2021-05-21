The Current State of Halston
Ryan Murphy-produced Halston on Netflix gave us a glimpse of the designer’s humble beginnings, exuberant lifestyle, rollercoaster love life, and iconic muses. Halston paved the way for American luxury design, gaining recognition primarily through the notable moment of Jacqueline Kennedy and the pillbox hat. He was always looking for a way to expand his brand and with the help of many who had faith in his creativity, he did. Unfortunately, the glam and fame soon burned out and in the last moments of Halston’s life, his brand was no longer his own.www.crfashionbook.com