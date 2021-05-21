Hemingway is the best pick for rural voters in Johnson County

Johnson County is electing a new county supervisor on June 8. There’s a lot of talk about the need for more representation for the rural population of our county. Phil Hemingway is the one candidate who has experience doing that. As a member of the Iowa City school board, Phil was not only lauded by The Gazette’s editorial board for his fiscal responsibility, he looked after the interests of rural children, trying to broaden the curriculum in ways that would benefit all children.