Johnson County, IA

Hemingway is the best pick for rural voters in Johnson County

thegazette.com
 5 days ago

Johnson County is electing a new county supervisor on June 8. There’s a lot of talk about the need for more representation for the rural population of our county. Phil Hemingway is the one candidate who has experience doing that. As a member of the Iowa City school board, Phil was not only lauded by The Gazette’s editorial board for his fiscal responsibility, he looked after the interests of rural children, trying to broaden the curriculum in ways that would benefit all children.

Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City wants feedback on changes to area transit system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Transportation is seeking public feedback on changes to the area transit system ahead of a virtual public hearing. On June 1, 2021, the City Council will be hosting a virtual public hearing at their regular meeting, and will be formally considering adoption of the Iowa City Area Transit Study Plan and recommended changes to the transit system.
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Mayor signs proclamation recognizing city essential workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation earlier this month announcing that National Public Works Week will be recognized in Iowa City from May 16 to May 22 this year. This year's National Public Works Week is themed "Stronger Together" and is sponsored by the American Public Works Association.
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Third Johnson County supervisor candidate added to race

A third candidate has joined the race for an open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Brian Campbell, who lives on Sand Road south of Iowa City, was able to collect enough signatures to join the race as an independent. He joins Democrat Jon Green of Lone Tree and Republican Phil Hemmingway of rural West Liberty on the ballot. Green and Hemmingway were named their respective parties’ nominees at recent county conventions. Friday was the deadline for independent candidates to file. Candidates have until noon Monday to withdraw.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa City, IAKCRG.com

Iowa City Council member discusses abolishing police

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “The abolishment of police would mean that there were no more police,” said Laura Bergus. “I think it was pretty clear. I imagine a long slow process where the community builds alternatives to what our current policing is.”. A city without an armed police force....
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City police bolster bystander training to include officer wellness

IOWA CITY — When Iowa City police Officer Matthew Young watched footage depicting the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, he started asking himself how he would have handled that situation. Now, Young is part of an effort to encourage active intervention by...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City resident organizes first citywide garage sale

IOWA CITY — A self-proclaimed “queen of thrifting” in Iowa City is organizing Iowa City’s first citywide garage sale, establishing an event already in place in many Iowa cities. The inaugural citywide event on May 29 will give shoppers a large selection and sellers a large group of shoppers for...
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Memorial to UI student, CR Kennedy grad finally unveiled

IOWA CITY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Austin Wu lovingly refers to his twin brother Sean as "kind of a weird guy" - but even four years after Sean's death, his impact remains. "I learned a lot about how to act like a normal person from him," Austin says, "but had our own different ways of going about it. I was demurer, subdued. He was very outgoing and eccentric."
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

UI: Johnson County inching closer to 50% vaccination rate

Johnson County is inching closer to a 50% vaccination rate. That’s according to the latest data released Friday by the University of Iowa. According to the statistics, as of Friday morning 73,145 county residents had completed both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 48.4% of all county residents. Another 9,858 residents have received the first dose of the two dose vaccines. In total, 54.92% of county residents have had at least one dose or completed their vaccinations.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Johnson County officials announce early voting schedule for June 8 Board of Supervisors election

Early voting for next month’s special election to fill a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors will begin Wednesday, according to a release from the County. Voting hours will be from 8am to 5pm weekdays, except Memorial Day, in a drive-through format. Those who wish to vote in this manner will enter from the east side, south of the Johnson County Administration Building.