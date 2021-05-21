Kitchen design ideas: A classic New England beach feel, with modern touches
To transform a cramped Ogunquit, Maine, inn into a comfortable single-family home, the new owners turned to Conrad Arseneau of Kitchen Cove Design Studio to open the floor plan and reimagine the kitchen. The couple, who relocated from Brookline and York, Maine, were drawn to casual blues and grays, though Arseneau steered them toward taupe for a warmer effect. The designer also took down the wall to the living room and relocated a slider so they could see the ocean from the kitchen sink. “We were able to do what they wanted: capture the spirit of the summer community year-round,” he says.www.bostonglobe.com