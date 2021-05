The almost two years leading up to the presidential election of 2008 were a shocking turn in American history. Neither the media nor the other candidates had paid much attention to the young, half-Black senator from Illinois whose middle name was Hussein and last name rhymed with Osama. Yet the senator remained undaunted. He was confident in his campaign and the people around him. His wife, Michelle Obama, whom he had first met as his mentor at Harvard University, was one of those people, and played a significant role in the Obama campaign.