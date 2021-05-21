newsbreak-logo
Black Clover Cliffhanger Offers Promising Update on Magna vs. Dante Fight

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Clover has offered a promising update on the fight between Magna Swing and Dante Zogratis of the Dark Triad with the cliffhanger in the newest chapter of the series! The fights against the Dark Triad and the devils of the underworld continues in the second half of the Spade Kingdom saga with each new chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and things got a little more interesting when the final two members of the Black Bulls (who had missed out on the first fights against the Dark Triad before) made their official return.

