Black Clover Cliffhanger Offers Promising Update on Magna vs. Dante Fight

Volume 25 of Black Clover begins the battle against the Dark Triad and right away we are placed into the penultimate battle involving Asta and Dante! Dante is fearsome with his gravity magic. So much so that even when Asta goes into his devil form, he cannot take him down. The tables turn when Captain Yami shows up which delights Dante for some reason. As the two of them battle, we learn of the Dark Triad’s true plan… to open the link between the real world and the underworld and allow all of the demons to invade and take over the planet.