WB Games Major Gaming Assets Reported to Move to New WarnerDiscovery Company

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the split of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and its studios, it now reported that WB Games might be headed to a new company now. Two users on Twitter from the venture investment company LightShed Ventures have revealed that the games division (WB Games) is possibly heading into WarnerDiscovery. Since AT&T has merged its entertainment division with its rival Discovery, this could be the case now.

sirusgaming.com
