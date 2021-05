These easy sheet pan chicken fajitas can be ready in 30 minutes, and it's the meal you'll crave on busy nights. It's hard to imagine a more diverse and flavorful cuisine than Mexican, according to food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table. With its myriad of regions and variety of produce, Mexican food is known for its freshness, vibrancy and yes, spiciness. But Tex-Mex is a whole other story, one that is as American as it is Mexican. Tex-Mex was actually derived from the Texas Mexican Railway that started running back in 1877 in the Southern part of Texas (via Culture Trip). Down the road, Tex-Mex was associated with Tejano cuisine as well.