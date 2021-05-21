Food stalls open at Pratt Pullman District and more dining news from the week

Supremo Taco, Filipino pop-up Kamayan ATL and Three Heart Coffee have been locked in as vendors at Kirkwood mixed-use development Pratt-Pullman District for the duration of the Van Gogh Experience, Eater Atlanta reports. The outdoor food park will continue to add vendors and pop-ups to its lineup. The Van Gogh Experience is expected to run through at least the end of the year. Supremo Taco and Three Hearts Coffee come from Skip Englebrecht and Nhan Le, who also owns several other Atlanta concepts including popular Poncey-Highland restaurant 8Arm, as well as a Supremo Taco in Reynoldstown and Three Heart Roastery off the Eastside Beltline.