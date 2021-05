Many of us have heard about containerized applications because they are becoming an industry standard. Containers make application management easier as they contribute to the scalability and overall flexibility of the architecture. But while employing containerized apps for the needs of your business, one has to consider a sophisticated platform to manage this infrastructure. Kubernetes is the most popular solution available today. It was firstly developed by Google, who open-sourced it in 2014, making Kubernetes available for massive adoption. As for Kubernetes' extensive use, the number of companies that employ it has grown over the last five years. Thus, we witnessed an increase of 300% in comparison to 2016. Today, around 90% of businesses have adopted this solution. Herewith, the demand for Kubernetes consulting also boosts as people are interested in getting the best from it. So, it is essential to implement the technology in the correct method.