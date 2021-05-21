TPA Selected as a Primary Airport by Breeze
Tampa International Airport and Breeze will make history together on May 27, as they launch their inaugural flight departing from Tampa to Charleston, S.C. “Tampa International Airport is proud and excited to be a part of this historic launch with Breeze Airways,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Home to one of America’s favorite airports known for excellent service and strong business partnerships, the Tampa Bay community is committed to supporting this innovative new airline.”www.routesonline.com