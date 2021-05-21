TPA Selected as a Primary Airport by Breeze

As travel restrictions and pandemic-related protocols are eased and air travel resumes, the airlines are again adjusting their policies regarding ticketing and passenger seating on aircraft. If you’re eager to travel again and are ready to book flights, consider the policy changes already made or about to be put into effect. They are not really to your advantage, but they are a sign that health authorities and airline officials think it is now safe to travel and folks will again be eager to take to the skies.