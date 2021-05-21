newsbreak-logo
Willoughby, OH

Bomb squad removes old military sampling device from Chagrin River in Willoughby

WKYC
WKYC
 4 days ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Bomb Squad officials have removed an old military ordnance that was spotted in the Chagrin River Friday. Authorities say some children located the object in Willoughby's Daniels Park along Johnnycake Ridge Road. One officer initially described it as "an old bomb" but stressed there was "no immediate threat to the community," and to everyone's relief, the dangerous looking discovery is actually quite harmless.

