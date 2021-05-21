newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Why Redistricting in Illinois Matters

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois legislature is currently working on redistricting the state, a process that's completed just once every 10 years and has the power to shape the state's politics for the next decade and beyond. What exactly is redistricting, how does the process work in Illinois and why does it matter?...

www.nbcchicago.com
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Congressional District#State Lawmakers#State Laws#Election Commission#The U S Census#The General Assembly#Democrats#The Illinois House#U S House#Republicans#Census Bureau#Illinois Senate Seats#District Maps#Multiple Districts#Petitions#Upcoming Elections#U S Census Data#Politicians#Interpretation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Politicseastcentralreporter.com

Illinois House members introduce preliminary redistricting drafts; some believe in 'collecting maps from constituents'

House Speaker Chris Welch’s staff formed part of the Illinois Democrat House members who presented an outline of their proposed new district lines during the preliminary drafts at the Capitol Complex, WCIA reports. “Our bipartisan Redistricting Committee has worked tirelessly to ensure all voices are heard,” Welch’s Spokeswoman Jaclyn Driscoll...
Electionswglt.org

Illinois House Republicans Chastise Democrats Over 'Unfair' Redistricting Map Proposals

Republican leaders in the Illinois House say the new district maps released by Democrats on Friday disenfranchise voters as the end of the legislative session draws closer. Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, is calling for Gov. JB Pritzker to veto the new maps. Republicans have previously said Pritzker broke a campaign promise he made in 2018 to veto legislative maps that come from lawmakers and party leaders. He advocated at the time for an independent commission to draw legislative maps.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Illinois Democrats Release Draft Legislative Maps in Redistricting Process

Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly released draft versions of the proposed legislative maps created in the redistricting process Friday evening. Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of district maps for both chambers of the state legislature and the U.S. House districts, as well as other units of state and local government. The process is completed every 10 years in each state across the country following the U.S. Census and has the power to shape a state's politics for the next decade and beyond.
Illinois Statesouthernillinoisnow.com

Where proposed state legislative redistricting leaves South Central Illinois

Democratic legislators have released their proposed redistricting maps for the state’s 118 House and 59 Senate Districts. They say the newly drawn districts ensure the broad racial and geographic diversity of Illinois is reflected in the General Assembly, but that Republicans called partisan. State Sen. Omar Aquino, chair of the...
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

American Community Survey data is not accurate for redistricting, Illinois researcher says

With redistricting hearings wrapped up and lawmakers providing their input in a map room controlled by Democrats, it’s unclear when draft maps will be released. But some worry about the accuracy of the data that could be used. Some Census data has been released for the map-making process, but not the block-level data needed to accurately depict the latest counts. That’s not expected until this summer. Sherri Taylor, a researcher with the Center for Governmental Studies at Northern Illinois University, said there is data from the American Community Survey, but there are problems with that data.
Healthworkerscompensation.com

State of the States

Texas - With a vote of 116-24, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan presumption bill (HB 396) for registered nurses in the state. The bill would establish a rebuttable presumption for nurses who have been disabled or died from COVID on or after Feb 1, 2020. To be eligible, nurses must have been in direct contact with COVID patients or have been conducting duties relative to such. Nurses who refused the vaccine will not be included in the presumption. Employers will be allowed to rebut the presumption, but only if they can display evidence that activity outside of the workplace was a considerable factor. The bill will now move on to the upper chamber for consideration. If two-thirds of the Senate agree on the measure, it will come into immediate effect. If passed by a simple majority, the bill will take effect in September.
Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio, Census Bureau Reach Agreement On Redistricting Data

The state of Ohio and the U.S. Census Bureau have asked a judge to place on hold their court fight over when data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts will be released. As part of a settlement agreement, the Census Bureau promised to release the redistricting data no later...
Fayette County, ILvandaliaradio.com

Initial Illinois Redistricting Maps Released, proposal has Fayette Co in multiple districts

(Springfield, IL) — An initial Illinois redistricting map is available for public viewing. The proposed map of new legislative boundaries in the state was released Friday after over 45 public hearings were held on the issue. Democrats on the committee say that the new lines ensure that all voices are heard. Republicans say the process used was based on bad data and was shady and partisan. The proposed map is expected to change as the issue is discussed further.
Pennsylvania StateNew Haven Register

Bills to restrict abortion rights advanced in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature began Tuesday to advance hot-button bills to restrict abortion rights and expand gun rights, although the bills faced opposition by Democratic lawmakers and certain veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. In the House Health Committee, Republicans passed two bills on a...
Georgia StateRegister Citizen

Top Georgia Senate Republican Miller to run for lt. governor

ATLANTA (AP) — The most powerful Republican in Georgia's state Senate will seek the presiding role of lieutenant governor in 2022. Butch Miller of Gainesville, who has been Senate president pro tem since 2018, said on Tuesday he will seek the GOP nomination for the statewide post. “I want to...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

Brooks' lemon law bill for motorcycles clears Senate

The state Senate has unanimously approved legislation introduced by Sen. Michele Brooks to enact a "lemon law" for motorcycles, to better protect consumers who purchase or lease motorcycles with manufacturing defects that cannot be remedied after several attempts. Currently, the Automobile Lemon Law protects those who purchase vehicles by requiring...
Indiana Statedailyjournal.net

Indiana attorney general argues governor exceeding authority

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s attorney general argues in new legal filings that the governor is wrongly trying to use the courts to expand his powers with a lawsuit challenging the authority state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public emergencies. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb asked a judge last month to...
Harrisburg, PAbeavercountyradio.com

House GOP tees up legislation on governor’s pandemic powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican floor leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives want to keep in place some parts of the state’s coronavirus disaster declaration until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions much sooner. Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County introduced a concurrent resolution Monday that aims to halt the use of no-bid contracts, force those getting jobless benefits to look for work and end social distancing mitigation orders. Mitigation orders are currently being phased out, and on Monday Wolf’s acting labor secretary outlined a schedule for resumption of job search requirements. Wolf’s office offered no immediate comment.