Why Redistricting in Illinois Matters

Texas - With a vote of 116-24, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan presumption bill (HB 396) for registered nurses in the state. The bill would establish a rebuttable presumption for nurses who have been disabled or died from COVID on or after Feb 1, 2020. To be eligible, nurses must have been in direct contact with COVID patients or have been conducting duties relative to such. Nurses who refused the vaccine will not be included in the presumption. Employers will be allowed to rebut the presumption, but only if they can display evidence that activity outside of the workplace was a considerable factor. The bill will now move on to the upper chamber for consideration. If two-thirds of the Senate agree on the measure, it will come into immediate effect. If passed by a simple majority, the bill will take effect in September.