Gov. Kate Brown rolls out $1 Million lottery, other cash incentives to get vaccinated for COVID-19

By Larry Meyer Argus Observer
Argus Observer Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO — Oregonians are being offered a chance to win $1 Million as the state moved toward the goal of 70% of residents getting vaccines. The “Oregon Get Your Shot Challenge” was announced Friday during Gov. Kate Brown’s news conference. Any Oregonian, 18 years and older, who receives at one...

www.argusobserver.com
