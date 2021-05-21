newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Incoming NCDC president says he will recognize Norwich's development issues

By Claire Bessette
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago

Norwich — Jim Bellano sees a lot of similarities between Norwich and Windham, and even Danbury, where the new incoming president of the Norwich Community Development Corp. has held positions as economic development director.

Bellano, 59, who lives in Windham, will start July 6 as the new NCDC president, replacing former President Jason Vincent, who died Dec. 30. Bellano has been economic development director in Windham since 2015 and said he saw the NCDC position as a great “next step” in his career. He previously also served as economic development director for the Housatonic Valley Economic Development Partnership in the greater Danbury area.

“Norwich has great opportunities,” he said Friday. “I was always frustrated in Windham that it has no interstate highway connection. Norwich has the interstate, the river, and the business park. I’m looking forward to working with that.”

While those are key differences in the two communities, Bellano said there are many similarities in all three cities where he has worked. All three locations have ethnically diverse populations, and he likes how NCDC partner Global City Norwich has been promoting the city as a “cultural center.” All three cities have historical downtowns and large, old mills in need of redevelopment.

Bellano said he told the NCDC board during interviews that he sees four or five major factors in economic development: retention and expansion of existing businesses, recruiting new businesses, making sure infrastructure is in place to accommodate their needs, workforce development and marketing.

Workforce development is critical for Norwich, he said, especially with the proximity to the expansion of work at Electric Boat in Groton. And he "did a lot of marketing in Windham."

He has never worked with a municipally owned utility and finds the prospect of working with Norwich Public Utilities as a “nice new wrinkle” to the job.

After “the great tragedy” of Vincent’s death by suicide, Bellano said friends and colleagues suggested he would be good for the NCDC position. Out of respect for Vincent, he waited for the formal process and applied. He was interviewed as one of two finalist candidates last week and the board approved his selection Tuesday morning. He will earn $118,000 at the start.

In the beginning, he said he will be immersed in understanding the setup and function of NCDC, including the operation of the Foundry 66 shared workspace that also serves as the agency headquarters. He will visit the city prior to his start date to become familiar with its neighborhoods and needs and meet key city players.

Bellano already has working relationships with southeastern Connecticut regional agencies, including the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, the Southeastern Connecticut Enterprise Region and the Eastern Workforce Investment Board, and he has been chairman of the Eastern Regional Tourism Board since 2019.

Tony Sheridan, president of the Eastern chamber, said NCDC “hit the ball out of the park” in selecting Bellano. Sheridan has worked with him on the tourism board.

“Jim is very capable,” Sheridan said. “He’s on top of his game, very thoughtful.”

Sheridan said Bellano has the right skills to help Norwich and the region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said while businesses look forward to getting back to normal, government and business agencies will be changed permanently, some of it for the good. Sheridan used to drive to Hartford two or three times a week for meetings or hearings. Throughout the pandemic, those meetings have gone online, and Sheridan thinks many will stay that way, saving time and gas.

“The new approach, especially in economic development, is going to be different,” Sheridan said. “We have had the need to be different. In Jim’s case, I’ve admired his thinking out of the box. What’s working now and what will work in the future, that’s the kind of talent you need to master the future. It’s going to be different.”

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
1K+
Followers
505
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
Norwich, CT
Government
City
Groton, CT
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
City
Danbury, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Sheridan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncdc#Community Development#Regional Development#Future Development#Ncdc#Global City Norwich#Norwich Public Utilities#Electric Boat#President#Workforce Development#Relationships#Commerce#Key Differences#Respect#Businesses#Key City Players#Southeastern Connecticut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Norwich Bulletin

Mohegan Sun emphasizes health of employees and the community with new Health Center

UNCASVILLE — For Mohegan Tribal Chairman James Gessner, and presumably for many others, the most important thing one can have is their health. “If anything, this past year has taught us that we each need to prioritize our personal health and wellness,” Gessner said during a speech. On Monday afternoon,...
Register Citizen

No 'mask police': Face coverings to come off at some Danbury area town halls

Vaccinated residents may remove their masks beginning Wednesday at some town halls in the Danbury area. “There is a little nervousness about that because it’s going to be on the honor system,” said Matt Knickerbocker, first selectman in Bethel, where the municipal center will stop requiring masks for vaccinated individuals beginning Wednesday.
Norwich Bulletin

HISTORICALLY SPEAKING: Norwich Historical Society helps preserve city's rich past

May is preservation month when we can honor all the work that preserves our architectural and archaeological resources. National Preservation Week began in 1973, but is now celebrated annually in May as Preservation Month. One of the ways the Norwich Historical Society carries out our mission is by advocating for...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Pushes For Wider Broadband Access In Connecticut

Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an independent research agency called Broadband Access. Governor Ned Lamont is using the Broadband Access report to convince lawmakers to pass his universal broadband accessibility bill. The legislation...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
The Day

Norwich Memories: Union Station

Norwich’s Union Station, as seen in the 1930s. Whenever a train station served more than one railroad, it was called a Union Station. This is not the one off Main Street on the Shetucket River. This is on the Yantic River’s west channel between Hollyhock Island and the West Side. The Yantic River east channel is located between Hollyhock Island and Washington Street.
Connecticut StateNew Britain Herald

CCSU reports zero new covid-19 cases

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University reported zero new covid-19 cases for the week of May 7 to 13. Griffin Health tested 538 residence students and staff for the week of May 3 to 9 and no one tested positive. Forty-four commuter students were also tested, and no one tested positive, according to the university’s daily covid-19 dashboard.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
NewsTimes

7-Eleven opens at Route 7 Travel Plaza in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The new 7-Eleven gas station on the town’s Route 7 Travel Plaza is finally open for business. Two state representatives, the mayor, and town residents gathered for opening day May 15 at the convenience store on Still River Road and Route 7. The new store, owned by...
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

Middle school students excited for vaccine in Norwich

NORWICH — Kelly Steam Magnet Middle School seventh grade student Braden Pink is looking forward to getting the vaccine, as it means dining out, seeing friends more often and eventually not worrying about masks. “We’ve been stuck for more than a year with COVID, so it’s nice to slowly get...
Danbury, CTwlad.com

Candlewood Lake Authority requests significant funding increase

The five towns surrounding Candlewood Lake are being asked to pay more for increased patrols on the water. The Candlewood Lake Authority is seeking a more than 60-percent increase in their budget. The five towns paid about $86,000 this year, but the CLA is asking for $139,000 this year. They say this is in anticipation of a busy summer based on new vessel registrations, boating certificates, boating education classes and inquiries about dock space. The Danbury City Council signed off on flat funding in Mayor Joe Cavo's budget. Brookfield's budget vote is tomorrow, and town officials are seeking resident's input on a slightly lower request. New Milford officials have proposed the full increase, with a budget referendum set for tomorrow. Sherman has approved the full allocation while New Fairfield’s Board of Finance approved the full increase, with the Annual Town Meeting set for later this month.
Connecticut Statebondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses by the state of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. “Our unemployment rate is trending down a little bit,” Lamont said, stressing that more people should go back to work. “Some of the older folks decided they didn’t have to return to work.” He said it was hard for single parents to get back to work without reliable daycare.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
sheltonherald.com

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...