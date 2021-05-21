Incoming NCDC president says he will recognize Norwich's development issues

Norwich — Jim Bellano sees a lot of similarities between Norwich and Windham, and even Danbury, where the new incoming president of the Norwich Community Development Corp. has held positions as economic development director.

Bellano, 59, who lives in Windham, will start July 6 as the new NCDC president, replacing former President Jason Vincent, who died Dec. 30. Bellano has been economic development director in Windham since 2015 and said he saw the NCDC position as a great “next step” in his career. He previously also served as economic development director for the Housatonic Valley Economic Development Partnership in the greater Danbury area.

“Norwich has great opportunities,” he said Friday. “I was always frustrated in Windham that it has no interstate highway connection. Norwich has the interstate, the river, and the business park. I’m looking forward to working with that.”

While those are key differences in the two communities, Bellano said there are many similarities in all three cities where he has worked. All three locations have ethnically diverse populations, and he likes how NCDC partner Global City Norwich has been promoting the city as a “cultural center.” All three cities have historical downtowns and large, old mills in need of redevelopment.

Bellano said he told the NCDC board during interviews that he sees four or five major factors in economic development: retention and expansion of existing businesses, recruiting new businesses, making sure infrastructure is in place to accommodate their needs, workforce development and marketing.

Workforce development is critical for Norwich, he said, especially with the proximity to the expansion of work at Electric Boat in Groton. And he "did a lot of marketing in Windham."

He has never worked with a municipally owned utility and finds the prospect of working with Norwich Public Utilities as a “nice new wrinkle” to the job.

After “the great tragedy” of Vincent’s death by suicide, Bellano said friends and colleagues suggested he would be good for the NCDC position. Out of respect for Vincent, he waited for the formal process and applied. He was interviewed as one of two finalist candidates last week and the board approved his selection Tuesday morning. He will earn $118,000 at the start.

In the beginning, he said he will be immersed in understanding the setup and function of NCDC, including the operation of the Foundry 66 shared workspace that also serves as the agency headquarters. He will visit the city prior to his start date to become familiar with its neighborhoods and needs and meet key city players.

Bellano already has working relationships with southeastern Connecticut regional agencies, including the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, the Southeastern Connecticut Enterprise Region and the Eastern Workforce Investment Board, and he has been chairman of the Eastern Regional Tourism Board since 2019.

Tony Sheridan, president of the Eastern chamber, said NCDC “hit the ball out of the park” in selecting Bellano. Sheridan has worked with him on the tourism board.

“Jim is very capable,” Sheridan said. “He’s on top of his game, very thoughtful.”

Sheridan said Bellano has the right skills to help Norwich and the region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said while businesses look forward to getting back to normal, government and business agencies will be changed permanently, some of it for the good. Sheridan used to drive to Hartford two or three times a week for meetings or hearings. Throughout the pandemic, those meetings have gone online, and Sheridan thinks many will stay that way, saving time and gas.

“The new approach, especially in economic development, is going to be different,” Sheridan said. “We have had the need to be different. In Jim’s case, I’ve admired his thinking out of the box. What’s working now and what will work in the future, that’s the kind of talent you need to master the future. It’s going to be different.”