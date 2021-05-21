What Chopped Judge Amanda Freitag Wished You Knew About The Show

Those who have been regularly tuning into the Food Network's "Chopped" know that there are a few telltale signs that a contestant might be next up for elimination. Making a risotto? Good luck, as the creamy rice dish is nearly impossible for chefs to pull off in the short amount of cooking time they have, likely sending them down the hallway of shame at the end of the round (via Mashable). Banking on getting into the kitchen's one deep fryer during the last two minutes of competition? Not a good plan either. And when it comes to the dessert round, Mashable says that competitors who try to make a bread pudding or ice cream with some or all of their basket ingredients may find their quest to be a "Chopped" champion cut short as well.