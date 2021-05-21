“Iyanla: Fix My Life” Seasoned Coach, Dr. Dinorah Nieves, Launches Online Course for High-Achievers Seeking Happiness
Dr. Dinorah Nieves is following her 5-year role as a coaching consultant on OWN’s hit series “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” with a workshop all her own. On June 1st, the Latina mediator, life coach, and behavioral scientist is launching a 4-week online workshop called Happier Thinking for High Achievers, which targets successful, business-minded individuals, who have mastered “success,” but are seeking more overall happiness and fulfillment.www.prunderground.com