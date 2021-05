Terrell Leeper enters the Nancy Pridemore Theatre at Dobyns-Bennett High School for a ceremony to sign as the first D-B student to participate in the Access program at East Tennessee State University. It will provide the former special education student, who turns 22 July 29, courses and internships toward job paths he would like to pursue. It is growing from two students this school year to 14 next school year, including two from Volunteer High School in Hawkins County.