Who's running for City Council in Brooklyn: District 39

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) Primary elections for the New York City Council will be held June 22.

The New York City Council is responsible for proposing and voting on legislation for the city. The 51 councilmembers wield an immense amount of power in deciding how the city manages housing, development, policing, education and other elements of city bureaucracy.

The Council negotiates a budget with the mayor every year and councilmembers control a discretionary budget for their own district, which means they decide which projects will be funded in your neighborhood.

District 39 covers Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Columbia Waterfront, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park and Kensington.

Incumbent Brad Lander is not running again due to term limits that prohibit holding office for more than two consecutive four-year terms.

To find out what district you’re in, use this tool:

Brandon West : President of the New Kings Democrats, Staff for Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget, staff for the City Council Finance Division,

: President of the New Kings Democrats, Staff for Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget, staff for the City Council Finance Division, Police: Cut budget by 50%, cut force by 50%, job training for police leaving the NYPD, remove police from social services like schools, mental health response, subways and homeless services, eliminate the SRG unit that aggressively policed protests, eliminate vice squad, establish unarmed mobile crisis team, end cash bail, close Rikers, no new jails, safety escort services for trans New Yorkers

Cut budget by 50%, cut force by 50%, job training for police leaving the NYPD, remove police from social services like schools, mental health response, subways and homeless services, eliminate the SRG unit that aggressively policed protests, eliminate vice squad, establish unarmed mobile crisis team, end cash bail, close Rikers, no new jails, safety escort services for trans New Yorkers

Housing: Fund NYCHA, house homeless in vacant properties, prioritize communities during rezoning, require racial impact study for rezoning process, fund community land trusts and co-ops, expand family re-entry program for ex-cons

Fund NYCHA, house homeless in vacant properties, prioritize communities during rezoning, require racial impact study for rezoning process, fund community land trusts and co-ops, expand family re-entry program for ex-cons

Healthcare: Start program to address infant and maternal mortality rates, increase reproductive healthcare access, increase mental healthcare access, fund community support groups for addiction

Start program to address infant and maternal mortality rates, increase reproductive healthcare access, increase mental healthcare access, fund community support groups for addiction

Culture: Sponsor arts education, commercial rent stabilization and rent relief, work with venues to adhere to legal procedures instead of policing them

Bridget Rein : Union organizer, United Federation of Teachers as Assistant to the staff director, UFTA government liaison to the NYC Council

: Union organizer, United Federation of Teachers as Assistant to the staff director, UFTA government liaison to the NYC Council Education: Fund schools, increase community involvement in schools, counseling for higher education

Fund schools, increase community involvement in schools, counseling for higher education

Workers: Fund jobs training, work with unions

Fund jobs training, work with unions

Business: Rent legislation, cooperate with local business improvement districts

Rent legislation, cooperate with local business improvement districts

Transit: More bike lanes, increase train service, fight rate hikes

Doug Schneider : Democratic District Leader, civil rights attorney

: Democratic District Leader, civil rights attorney Housing: More affordable housing from non-profit developers

More affordable housing from non-profit developers

Transit: Annual review of dangerous intersections, split phase traffic signals at select intersections, more signage, more bike lanes, improve bike lane maintenance, more traffic cameras, strict bike lane enforcement, more open streets, better snow clearance, expand bus lanes, restore 24-hour subway service, more accessible subway stations, restrict deliveries after 7 p.m.

Annual review of dangerous intersections, split phase traffic signals at select intersections, more signage, more bike lanes, improve bike lane maintenance, more traffic cameras, strict bike lane enforcement, more open streets, better snow clearance, expand bus lanes, restore 24-hour subway service, more accessible subway stations, restrict deliveries after 7 p.m.

Business: Rent control, lower fines, lower taxes

Rent control, lower fines, lower taxes

Education: Fund schools, modernize facilities, desegregate schools, fund arts education

Justin Krebs : MoveOn national campaign director, entrepreneur, author, community organizer

: MoveOn national campaign director, entrepreneur, author, community organizer Environment: Rooftop solar energy, reduce food waste, reduce carbon use, accelerate toxic waste cleanup programs, make open streets permanent, expand CitiBike, secure bike storage

Rooftop solar energy, reduce food waste, reduce carbon use, accelerate toxic waste cleanup programs, make open streets permanent, expand CitiBike, secure bike storage

Education: Return to in-person learning, desegregate schools, fund schools, fund arts education, fund special needs programs

Return to in-person learning, desegregate schools, fund schools, fund arts education, fund special needs programs

Business: Coronavirus relief for businesses, commercial rent stabilization, fight commercial monopolies, public spaces for arts and culture, maintain street access for storefronts

Coronavirus relief for businesses, commercial rent stabilization, fight commercial monopolies, public spaces for arts and culture, maintain street access for storefronts

Police: Defund NYPD by $2-3 billion, put officers in schools under control of principles, no police responding to homelessness, no police responding to mental health crises, move traffic enforcement to Department of Transportation, reduce surveillance tech use, strengthen Civilian Complaint Review Board, close Rikers

Mamum Haq : Labor organizer, co-founder of New York Taxi Workers alliance

: Labor organizer, co-founder of New York Taxi Workers alliance Education: Free WiFi, free tablets for families that need them, increase language access, fund Career and Technical Education, childcare for frontline workers, safety equipment for teachers

Free WiFi, free tablets for families that need them, increase language access, fund Career and Technical Education, childcare for frontline workers, safety equipment for teachers

Workers: Strengthen worker protection laws, protect right to organize, hazard pay for frontline workers, fund to support undocumented workers, free legal counsel for workers, full employment status for gig workers, debt relief for taxi drivers, adult education and job training, low cost healthcare option for uninsured workers who don’t qualify for Medicaid

Strengthen worker protection laws, protect right to organize, hazard pay for frontline workers, fund to support undocumented workers, free legal counsel for workers, full employment status for gig workers, debt relief for taxi drivers, adult education and job training, low cost healthcare option for uninsured workers who don’t qualify for Medicaid

Housing: Tenants rights clinics for constituents, cancel rent and back rent during the pandemic, permanent rent moratorium, raise fines for negligent landlords, rent relief, streamline basement apartment conversion, prioritize relief funds for small landlords, mortgage forgiveness, remove police from interacting with homeless, use vacant hotels to house homeless, housing vouchers for homeless

Tenants rights clinics for constituents, cancel rent and back rent during the pandemic, permanent rent moratorium, raise fines for negligent landlords, rent relief, streamline basement apartment conversion, prioritize relief funds for small landlords, mortgage forgiveness, remove police from interacting with homeless, use vacant hotels to house homeless, housing vouchers for homeless

Healthcare: Health screening, connect community members to existing support networks, local training and recruiting for emergency services, set up CHW access point within 10 minutes of all district residents

Shahana Hanif : Director of Organizing and Community Engagement for Councilmember Brad Lander

: Director of Organizing and Community Engagement for Councilmember Brad Lander Education: Desegregate schools, no more screening, expand free infant and toddler care, increase wages for early childhood educators, fund CUNY, mental health services for CUNY

Desegregate schools, no more screening, expand free infant and toddler care, increase wages for early childhood educators, fund CUNY, mental health services for CUNY

Health: Interpreters for health and mental health services, recruit mental health counselors for clinics, expand NYC Care

Interpreters for health and mental health services, recruit mental health counselors for clinics, expand NYC Care

Business: Commercial rent control, make open dining permanent, grants for minority- and women-owned businesses

Commercial rent control, make open dining permanent, grants for minority- and women-owned businesses

Police: Defund NYPD by at least $3 billion to reinvest in education, housing and mental health services, remove police from public schools, expand participatory budgeting to reallocate funds from police cuts