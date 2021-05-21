newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Who's running for City Council in Brooklyn: District 39

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fRJb_0a7K21s800
(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) Primary elections for the New York City Council will be held June 22.

The New York City Council is responsible for proposing and voting on legislation for the city. The 51 councilmembers wield an immense amount of power in deciding how the city manages housing, development, policing, education and other elements of city bureaucracy.

The Council negotiates a budget with the mayor every year and councilmembers control a discretionary budget for their own district, which means they decide which projects will be funded in your neighborhood.

District 39 covers Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Columbia Waterfront, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park and Kensington.

Incumbent Brad Lander is not running again due to term limits that prohibit holding office for more than two consecutive four-year terms.

To find out what district you’re in, use this tool:

  • Brandon West: President of the New Kings Democrats, Staff for Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget, staff for the City Council Finance Division,
    • Police: Cut budget by 50%, cut force by 50%, job training for police leaving the NYPD, remove police from social services like schools, mental health response, subways and homeless services, eliminate the SRG unit that aggressively policed protests, eliminate vice squad, establish unarmed mobile crisis team, end cash bail, close Rikers, no new jails, safety escort services for trans New Yorkers
    • Housing: Fund NYCHA, house homeless in vacant properties, prioritize communities during rezoning, require racial impact study for rezoning process, fund community land trusts and co-ops, expand family re-entry program for ex-cons
    • Healthcare: Start program to address infant and maternal mortality rates, increase reproductive healthcare access, increase mental healthcare access, fund community support groups for addiction
    • Culture: Sponsor arts education, commercial rent stabilization and rent relief, work with venues to adhere to legal procedures instead of policing them

  • Bridget Rein: Union organizer, United Federation of Teachers as Assistant to the staff director, UFTA government liaison to the NYC Council
    • Education: Fund schools, increase community involvement in schools, counseling for higher education
    • Workers: Fund jobs training, work with unions
    • Business: Rent legislation, cooperate with local business improvement districts
    • Transit: More bike lanes, increase train service, fight rate hikes

  • Doug Schneider: Democratic District Leader, civil rights attorney
    • Housing: More affordable housing from non-profit developers
    • Transit: Annual review of dangerous intersections, split phase traffic signals at select intersections, more signage, more bike lanes, improve bike lane maintenance, more traffic cameras, strict bike lane enforcement, more open streets, better snow clearance, expand bus lanes, restore 24-hour subway service, more accessible subway stations, restrict deliveries after 7 p.m.
    • Business: Rent control, lower fines, lower taxes
    • Education: Fund schools, modernize facilities, desegregate schools, fund arts education

  • Justin Krebs: MoveOn national campaign director, entrepreneur, author, community organizer
    • Environment: Rooftop solar energy, reduce food waste, reduce carbon use, accelerate toxic waste cleanup programs, make open streets permanent, expand CitiBike, secure bike storage
    • Education: Return to in-person learning, desegregate schools, fund schools, fund arts education, fund special needs programs
    • Business: Coronavirus relief for businesses, commercial rent stabilization, fight commercial monopolies, public spaces for arts and culture, maintain street access for storefronts
    • Police: Defund NYPD by $2-3 billion, put officers in schools under control of principles, no police responding to homelessness, no police responding to mental health crises, move traffic enforcement to Department of Transportation, reduce surveillance tech use, strengthen Civilian Complaint Review Board, close Rikers

  • Mamum Haq: Labor organizer, co-founder of New York Taxi Workers alliance
    • Education: Free WiFi, free tablets for families that need them, increase language access, fund Career and Technical Education, childcare for frontline workers, safety equipment for teachers
    • Workers: Strengthen worker protection laws, protect right to organize, hazard pay for frontline workers, fund to support undocumented workers, free legal counsel for workers, full employment status for gig workers, debt relief for taxi drivers, adult education and job training, low cost healthcare option for uninsured workers who don’t qualify for Medicaid
    • Housing: Tenants rights clinics for constituents, cancel rent and back rent during the pandemic, permanent rent moratorium, raise fines for negligent landlords, rent relief, streamline basement apartment conversion, prioritize relief funds for small landlords, mortgage forgiveness, remove police from interacting with homeless, use vacant hotels to house homeless, housing vouchers for homeless
    • Healthcare: Health screening, connect community members to existing support networks, local training and recruiting for emergency services, set up CHW access point within 10 minutes of all district residents

  • Shahana Hanif: Director of Organizing and Community Engagement for Councilmember Brad Lander
    • Education: Desegregate schools, no more screening, expand free infant and toddler care, increase wages for early childhood educators, fund CUNY, mental health services for CUNY
    • Health: Interpreters for health and mental health services, recruit mental health counselors for clinics, expand NYC Care
    • Business: Commercial rent control, make open dining permanent, grants for minority- and women-owned businesses
    • Police: Defund NYPD by at least $3 billion to reinvest in education, housing and mental health services, remove police from public schools, expand participatory budgeting to reallocate funds from police cuts

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
2K+
Followers
447
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Elections
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Council#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Subways#New York City Mayor#City Streets#Vice Mayor#The New York City Council#Democrats#Nypd#Srg#Rikers#Healthcare#Ufta#Workers Fund#Citibike#New York Taxi Workers#Medicaid Housing#Moveon#Nyc Council Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Museum workers move to unionize

(NEW YORK) Workers at the Brooklyn Museum filed a petition for a vote to unionize Tuesday, The New York Times reported. “People see many advantages to having a more democratic voice in the institution,” Brooklyn Museum conservator Natalya Swanson told The Times. “We recognize that we have the ability to advance the conditions for everyone in the workplace.”
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. Appointment Setter; 3. *REMOTE WORK*Customer Service Representative; 4. Delivery Associate DJZ4 New York, NY (Starting Pay $17.50/hr*+); 5. Part Time Office Assistant; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Shipping and Receiving/ Shop Helper on Mechanical Equipment; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Quick and Easy Daily Payments; 9. Class A CDL Team Owner Operators - RATE INCREASE!; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Job alert: These Brooklyn jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. Jr/Mid Sales Account Manager ($60k base, $100k+ OTE); 2. Client Support Manager; 3. Shipping, Receiving, Logistics (SRL) Associate; 4. 3 Month Temp to Perm AR/Billing Admin. Assistant 18.00-21.00 Per Hour; 5. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Calling all Certified HHAs in NJ for Union and Morris County! $17.00 per hour, Weekly Pay!; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Licensed Life Insurance Sales Positions - Pre-Set Appointments; 9. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

NYC proposal would raise gas prices to pay for Brooklyn pipeline despite a year of protests against it

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The New York Department of Public Service and National Grid filed a joint proposal on Friday that would increase the cost of gas for residents of Brooklyn, Staten Island and parts of Queens and Long Island in order to pay for a pipeline that activists have been protesting against for about a year, BKReader reported.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On; 2. Professional Insurance Advisor (Work from Home); 3. Flooring Estimator; 4. Calling all Certified HHAs in NJ for Union and Morris County! $17.00 per hour, Weekly Pay!; 5. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $12,500 Sign-On Bonus; 7. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/21/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 8. Dedicated Driver-Flex; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Night - Earn $1,200-$1,500/Week; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,500/Week;
New York City, NYbkreader.com

This Challenger Could Deny Bid by the Barrons of Brooklyn to Extend Council Dynasty

A City Council member named Barron has held the seat serving East New York for two decades and is in pursuit of another four years, despite New York’s term limits law. That’s because two married Barrons — current City Councilmember Inez Barron and Assemblymember Charles Barron — have traded off the seat, with Charles elected in 2001 and Inez in 2013. What’s more, Charles’ current job formerly belonged to Inez, who held the Assembly’s District 60 post from 2008 to 2013.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

City's mayoral candidates to report campaign finances this week

New York City’s many mayoral candidates this week will reveal how much they’ve raised and spent as the crowded race heats up and breaks records for taxpayer funding. The next campaign-finance disclosure deadline is May 21, though candidates may reveal their hands before then. One additional major filing, on June 10, is required before the June 22 primary.